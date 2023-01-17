Memorial Medical Center

Allen: Maurice Allen and Jenna Niovich, Windber, son, Jan. 9.

Davidson: Justin and Kara Davidson, Lilly, son, Jan. 11.

Deneen: Nathaniel Deneen and Daisey Henges, Somerset, daughter, Jan. 11.

Duvall: Jeremiah and Tiffany Duvall, Johnstown, son, Jan. 11.

Mack: Adam and Bethany Mack, Vintondale, son, Jan. 9.

Pletcher: Adam Pletcher and Jenifer Weyandt, Tire Hill, daughter, Jan. 7.

Shortt: Joshua Shortt and Azera Varner, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 8.

Stormer: Cory and Jacqueline Stormer, Colver, daughter, Jan. 8.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you