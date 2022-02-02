Memorial Medical Center

Erickson: Joseph and Lauren Erickson, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 27.

Fowler: Ty Fowler and Destiny Hartfiel, Nanty Glo, daughter, Jan. 26.

Johnson: Matthew and Christina Johnson, Bellwood, son, Jan. 27.

Lopinsky: Kyle Lopinsky and Kaili Beckel, Ebensburg, son, Jan. 26.

Mendez Herrera: Eduardo Mendez and Yamileth Herrera Cruz, Somerset, son, Jan. 26.

Moretti: Daniel and Amanda Moretti, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 26.

Sargent: Joseph and Tanya Sargent, Johnstown, twin sons, Jan. 26.

Thornsberry: Todd Thornsberry and Karley Singer, Windber, son, Jan. 27.

Wray: Michael Wray and Samantha Smith, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 27.

