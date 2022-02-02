Memorial Medical Center
Erickson: Joseph and Lauren Erickson, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 27.
Fowler: Ty Fowler and Destiny Hartfiel, Nanty Glo, daughter, Jan. 26.
Johnson: Matthew and Christina Johnson, Bellwood, son, Jan. 27.
Lopinsky: Kyle Lopinsky and Kaili Beckel, Ebensburg, son, Jan. 26.
Mendez Herrera: Eduardo Mendez and Yamileth Herrera Cruz, Somerset, son, Jan. 26.
Moretti: Daniel and Amanda Moretti, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 26.
Sargent: Joseph and Tanya Sargent, Johnstown, twin sons, Jan. 26.
Thornsberry: Todd Thornsberry and Karley Singer, Windber, son, Jan. 27.
Wray: Michael Wray and Samantha Smith, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 27.
