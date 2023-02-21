Memorial Medical Center
Baroni: Timothy and Maria Baroni, Stoystown, daughter, Feb. 15.
Bloom: Michael Bloom and Marissa Skelly, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 16.
Branch: Jeffrey Branch and Lafawn Sampson, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 17.
Duplin: Joshua and Kara Duplin, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 15.
Mort: Taylor Rhoades and Alexandria Mort, Tire Hill, son, Feb. 16.
Pianetti: Andrew and Jessica Pianetti, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 14.
Scheffel: Kyle and Sarah Scheffel, Somerset, daughter, Feb. 17.
White: Roderick White and Porchea Drowning, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 15.
