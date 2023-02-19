Memorial Medical Center
Berry: Jocelyn Berry, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 14.
Burkett: Shane and Morgan Burkett, Imler, son, Feb. 11.
Dumm: Jesse and Sharon Dumm, Nicktown, daughter, Feb. 10.
Eash: Sam and Katie Eash, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 10.
Rottman: Michael and Hannah Rottman, Johnstown, son, Feb. 12.
Shaw: Erik and Megan Shaw, Cairnbrook, son, Feb. 13.
Wissinger: Zachary and Micki Wissinger, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 12.
Wood: Ethan Wood and Kayla Fisher, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 13.
