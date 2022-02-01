Births published Feb. 2, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Memorial Medical CenterPaouncic: Jacob and Lori Paouncic, Homer City, son, Jan. 26. Yuhas: Mike and Emily Yuhas, South Fork, daughter, Jan. 25. Tags Lori Paouncic Emily Yuhas Medical Center Jacob Mike Fork Homer City Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Spriggs, Frank ADAMS, Dennis Dec 14, 1942 - Jan 31, 2022 Paskowski, Dorothy Drenchko, Nicholas Siciliano, Barbara Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMike Mastovich | Forest Hills graduate Cecere follows hoops dreams to IrelandPolice: Two men arrested for Mine 40 jewelry theftPittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravineTennis advocate remembered for impact on Ebensburg communityTestimony begins in accused teen killer's trialSouth Fork man steals seven guns, police sayPolice: Johnstown man charged with kidnapping following Oakhurst standoffFerndale to commemorate 30th anniversary of magical '91-92 season on FridayHearing planned Friday on Bishop McCort wrestling penaltiesFront Lines | Volunteer honored for half-century of service at St. Michael fire station Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
