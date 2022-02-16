Memorial Medical Center

Leach: Jeff and Kaitlyn Leach, Sidman, son, Feb. 12.

Martin: Alex and Maria Martin, New Florence, son, Feb. 12.

Mock: Daniel and Katerina Mock, Johnstown, son, Feb. 8.

Nagle: Nickolas Nagle and Jodi Moyer, Portage, daughter, Feb. 10.

Peterson: Bryan and Liana Peterson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 11.

Phillippi: Gabriel Fleck and Callie Phillippi, Markleton, son, Feb. 10.

Thompson: Matthew and Brittany Thompson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 12.

Washington: Shawnna Woodlin and Tajohna Washington, Johnstown, son, Feb. 12.

Zucco: Adam and Brittany Zucco, Johnstown, son, Feb. 11.

