Memorial Medical Center
Leach: Jeff and Kaitlyn Leach, Sidman, son, Feb. 12.
Martin: Alex and Maria Martin, New Florence, son, Feb. 12.
Mock: Daniel and Katerina Mock, Johnstown, son, Feb. 8.
Nagle: Nickolas Nagle and Jodi Moyer, Portage, daughter, Feb. 10.
Peterson: Bryan and Liana Peterson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 11.
Phillippi: Gabriel Fleck and Callie Phillippi, Markleton, son, Feb. 10.
Thompson: Matthew and Brittany Thompson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 12.
Washington: Shawnna Woodlin and Tajohna Washington, Johnstown, son, Feb. 12.
Zucco: Adam and Brittany Zucco, Johnstown, son, Feb. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.