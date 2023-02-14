Memorial Medical Center
Barnes: Joshua Barnes and Amanda M. McClain, Johnstown, son, Feb. 1.
Craft: Devin Craft and Trinity Utsinger, Rockwood, son, Feb. 4.
Kime: Kevin and Amanda Kime, Johnstown, son, Jan. 31.
Mills: Avery Mills and Teasia Davidson, Johnstown, son, Feb. 3.
Muchler: Ryan and Samone Muchler, Johnstown, son, Feb. 3.
Reighard: Tori Reighard, Johnstown, son, Feb. 3.
Sanderson: Corey and Shaina Sanderson, Nanty Glo, son, Jan. 23.
Shirk: John and Jennifer Shirk, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 2.
Siverd: John and Kaitlyn Siverd, Johnstown, son, Feb. 2.
Woodard: Christopher and Haley Woodard, Johnstown, son, Jan. 31.
