Memorial Medical Center
Burke: Alex Burke and Andrea Burns, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 28.
Butler: Tyler Butler and Theresa Romesburg, Friedens, daughter, Jan. 25.
Clay: Ronald and Danielle Clay, Indiana, daughter, Jan. 24.
Edmiston: Sarah and Theresa Edmiston, Ebensburg, son, Jan. 24.
Griekspoor: Matthew and Melissa Griekspoor, Bedford, son, Jan. 24.
Henry: Johnathan and Stephanie Henry, Bedford, twins, son and daughter, Jan. 26.
Holby: Taylor and Stephanie Holby, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 27.
Leahey: Anthony and Brianna Leahey, Lilly, daughter, Jan. 25.
Locher: Joseph Locher and Somer Sodano, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 22.
McCall: Christopher and Toni McCall, Portage, daughter, Jan. 23.
McCreary: Zach and Shelby McCreary, Windber, daughter, Jan. 29.
Norton: Dwayne Norton Jr. and April Roles, Conemaugh, son, Jan. 23.
Rhoads: Tanner and Marissa Rhoads, Altoona, son, Jan. 30.
Sanderson: Corey and Shaina Sanderson, Nanty Glo, son, Jan. 24.
Sauro: Michael Sauro and Felicia Parker, Johnstown, son, Jan. 29.
Seeley: Edward Seeley and Cheyenne Reed, Johnstown, son, Jan. 24.
Shaffer: Levi and Jessica Shaffer, Boswell, son, Jan. 23.
Smith: Yull Smith and Sylvia Frederick, Claysburg, daughter, Jan. 29.
Voytek: Zachary and Briana Voytek, Blacklick, son, Jan. 26.
