Memorial Medical Center

Burke: Alex Burke and Andrea Burns, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 28.

Butler: Tyler Butler and Theresa Romesburg, Friedens, daughter, Jan. 25.

Clay: Ronald and Danielle Clay, Indiana, daughter, Jan. 24.

Edmiston: Sarah and Theresa Edmiston, Ebensburg, son, Jan. 24.

Griekspoor: Matthew and Melissa Griekspoor, Bedford, son, Jan. 24.

Henry: Johnathan and Stephanie Henry, Bedford, twins, son and daughter, Jan. 26.

Holby: Taylor and Stephanie Holby, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 27.

Leahey: Anthony and Brianna Leahey, Lilly, daughter, Jan. 25.

Locher: Joseph Locher and Somer Sodano, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 22.

McCall: Christopher and Toni McCall, Portage, daughter, Jan. 23.

McCreary: Zach and Shelby McCreary, Windber, daughter, Jan. 29.

Norton: Dwayne Norton Jr. and April Roles, Conemaugh, son, Jan. 23.

Rhoads: Tanner and Marissa Rhoads, Altoona, son, Jan. 30.

Sanderson: Corey and Shaina Sanderson, Nanty Glo, son, Jan. 24.

Sauro: Michael Sauro and Felicia Parker, Johnstown, son, Jan. 29.

Seeley: Edward Seeley and Cheyenne Reed, Johnstown, son, Jan. 24.

Shaffer: Levi and Jessica Shaffer, Boswell, son, Jan. 23.

Smith: Yull Smith and Sylvia Frederick, Claysburg, daughter, Jan. 29.

Voytek: Zachary and Briana Voytek, Blacklick, son, Jan. 26.

