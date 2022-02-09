Memorial Medical Center
Callaway: Juamic Callaway and Andranae McCray, Johnstown, son, Feb. 5.
Codispoti: Chad Codispoti and Breann Putman, Jenners, son, Feb. 4.
Crum: Shawn and Becky Crum, Portage, son, Feb. 3.
Fetters: Thomas Fetters and Brittany Jo Duvall, Somerset, daughter, Feb. 2.
Henry: James Henry and Breanna Duray, Ebensburg, daughter, Feb. 3.
Hull: Matthew Hull and Kennadi Slippy, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 3.
Sidney: Lanny Sidney and Kayla Goldberg, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 2.
Small: Jordan Makosy and Skyler Small, Salix, son, Feb. 5.
Stewart: Josua and Elizabeth Stewart, Johnstown, son, Feb. 4.
Sullivan-Schantz: Matthew Schantz and Stephanie Erin Sullivan, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 4.
Thompson: Aaron Thompson and Hannah Klink, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 5.
Williams: Charles Williams and Zaondra Zasadni, Johnstown, son, Feb. 5.
Wolf: Brennon Wolf and Christina Miller, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 4.
Zimmerman: Logan and Miranda Zimmerman, Tyrone, daughter, Feb. 4.
