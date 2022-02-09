Memorial Medical Center

Callaway: Juamic Callaway and Andranae McCray, Johnstown, son, Feb. 5.

Codispoti: Chad Codispoti and Breann Putman, Jenners, son, Feb. 4.

Crum: Shawn and Becky Crum, Portage, son, Feb. 3.

Fetters: Thomas Fetters and Brittany Jo Duvall, Somerset, daughter, Feb. 2.

Henry: James Henry and Breanna Duray, Ebensburg, daughter, Feb. 3.

Hull: Matthew Hull and Kennadi Slippy, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 3.

Sidney: Lanny Sidney and Kayla Goldberg, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 2.

Small: Jordan Makosy and Skyler Small, Salix, son, Feb. 5.

Stewart: Josua and Elizabeth Stewart, Johnstown, son, Feb. 4.

Sullivan-Schantz: Matthew Schantz and Stephanie Erin Sullivan, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 4.

Thompson: Aaron Thompson and Hannah Klink, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 5.

Williams: Charles Williams and Zaondra Zasadni, Johnstown, son, Feb. 5.

Wolf: Brennon Wolf and Christina Miller, Johnstown, daughter, Feb. 4.

Zimmerman: Logan and Miranda Zimmerman, Tyrone, daughter, Feb. 4.

