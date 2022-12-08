Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Memorial Medical Center
Leasure: Ethan Leasure and Taylor Smith, Conemaugh, son, Nov. 27.
Tenerovich: Jason and Autumn Tenerovich, Windber, son, Dec. 4.
Vuckovich: Michael and Corissa Vuckovich, Windber, son, Nov. 26.
