Memorial Medical Center

Callaway: Juamic Callaway and Andranae McCray, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.

Findley: Andrew Findley and Brionna Moore, Rockwood, son, Dec. 21.

Huff: Scott Jr. and Anna Huff, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 21.

Jacobs: Bryce Jacobs and Stacey Hockensmith, Windber, son, Dec. 21.

Merriman: Kevin Merriman and Morgan Vanhoose, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 21.

Sarver: Zachary and Lorynn Sarver, Somerset, son, Dec. 21.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you