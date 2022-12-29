Memorial Medical Center
Callaway: Juamic Callaway and Andranae McCray, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 20.
Findley: Andrew Findley and Brionna Moore, Rockwood, son, Dec. 21.
Huff: Scott Jr. and Anna Huff, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 21.
Jacobs: Bryce Jacobs and Stacey Hockensmith, Windber, son, Dec. 21.
Merriman: Kevin Merriman and Morgan Vanhoose, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 21.
Sarver: Zachary and Lorynn Sarver, Somerset, son, Dec. 21.
