Memorial Medical Center
Barker: Paul Barker and Shanta Seeley, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.
Bogart: John Bogart and Amanda Wilcox, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 22.
Bogus: James Bogus and Melissa Leary, St. Benedict, daughter, Dec. 21.
Denlinger: Clayton and Ellen Denlinger, Friedens, son, Dec. 21.
Ferry: Tyler and Andrea Ferry, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 20.
Hemingway: Leroy Hemingway and Amanda Mauck, Johns-town, daughter, Dec. 20.
Riddle: Timothy Riddle and McKenzie Romesburg, Meyersdale, daughter, Dec. 20.
Rodgers: Jacob Rodgers and Angelica Driggs, Windber, son, Dec. 20.
Wilson: Thomas and Billie Jo Wilson, Vindondale, son, Dec. 18.
