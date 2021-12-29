Memorial Medical Center

Barker: Paul Barker and Shanta Seeley, Johnstown, son, Dec. 20.

Bogart: John Bogart and Amanda Wilcox, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 22.

Bogus: James Bogus and Melissa Leary, St. Benedict, daughter, Dec. 21.

Denlinger: Clayton and Ellen Denlinger, Friedens, son, Dec. 21.

Ferry: Tyler and Andrea Ferry, Somerset, daughter, Dec. 20.

Hemingway: Leroy Hemingway and Amanda Mauck, Johns-town, daughter, Dec. 20.

Riddle: Timothy Riddle and McKenzie Romesburg, Meyersdale, daughter, Dec. 20.

Rodgers: Jacob Rodgers and Angelica Driggs, Windber, son, Dec. 20.

Wilson: Thomas and Billie Jo Wilson, Vindondale, son, Dec. 18.

