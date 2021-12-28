Memorial Medical Center
Hankinson: Jacob Hankinson and Kayla Kinney, Blairsville, son, Dec. 17.
Imler: Bradey and Cassandra Imler, Johnstown, son, Dec. 17.
Studinary: Rylan and Brandi Studinary, Friedens, daughter, Dec. 17.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 5:59 pm
