Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 6:26 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Diehl: Kevin and Jennifer Diehl, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Dec. 12.
LaRose: Courtney LaRose, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 12.
McClelland: Ian and Danielle McClelland, Sidman, daughter, Dec. 12.
