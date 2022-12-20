Memorial Medical Center

Bigam: Gary and Kristin Bigam, Windber, son, Dec. 8.

Blair: Matthew Blair and Danielle Freeman, Somerset, son, Dec. 7.

Bridge: Matthew and Kate Bridge, Johnstown, son, Dec. 11.

Burkhart: Nathan and Jamie Burkhart, Hastings, son, Dec. 10.

Bowersox: Tim and Andrea Bowersox, Berlin, son, Dec. 9.

Clark: Roscoe and Savannah Clark, Twin Rocks, son, Dec. 12.

Convath: Douglas Convath and Chelsey Shroyer, Clearville, son, Dec. 11.

Diehl: Kevin and Jennifer Diehl, Johnstown, twin son and daughter, Dec. 12.

Drobnoek: Robert and Emily Drobnoek, Claysburg, son, Dec. 9.

Fama: Samantha Fama, Cairnbrook, daughter, Dec. 7.

Gillard: Sharif Gillard and Joneal Wade, Johnstown, son, Dec. 12.

LaRose: Courtney LaRose, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 12.

McClelland: Ian and Danielle McClelland, Sidman, daughter, Dec. 12.

Mehalko: Tyler and Melissa Mehalko, Homer City, son, Dec. 9.

Myers: Andrew Myers and Abagail Housel, Berlin, daughter, Dec. 10.

Simon: Cory and Brittany Simon, Mineral Point, daughter, Dec. 12.

Todaro: Zack and Mary Todaro, Hollsopple, son, Dec. 11.

Tresinicky: Craig and Kylie Tresinicky, Johnstown, son, Dec. 8.

