Memorial Medical Center
Bigam: Gary and Kristin Bigam, Windber, son, Dec. 8.
Blair: Matthew Blair and Danielle Freeman, Somerset, son, Dec. 7.
Bridge: Matthew and Kate Bridge, Johnstown, son, Dec. 11.
Burkhart: Nathan and Jamie Burkhart, Hastings, son, Dec. 10.
Bowersox: Tim and Andrea Bowersox, Berlin, son, Dec. 9.
Clark: Roscoe and Savannah Clark, Twin Rocks, son, Dec. 12.
Convath: Douglas Convath and Chelsey Shroyer, Clearville, son, Dec. 11.
Diehl: Kevin and Jennifer Diehl, Johnstown, twin son and daughter, Dec. 12.
Drobnoek: Robert and Emily Drobnoek, Claysburg, son, Dec. 9.
Fama: Samantha Fama, Cairnbrook, daughter, Dec. 7.
Gillard: Sharif Gillard and Joneal Wade, Johnstown, son, Dec. 12.
LaRose: Courtney LaRose, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 12.
McClelland: Ian and Danielle McClelland, Sidman, daughter, Dec. 12.
Mehalko: Tyler and Melissa Mehalko, Homer City, son, Dec. 9.
Myers: Andrew Myers and Abagail Housel, Berlin, daughter, Dec. 10.
Simon: Cory and Brittany Simon, Mineral Point, daughter, Dec. 12.
Todaro: Zack and Mary Todaro, Hollsopple, son, Dec. 11.
Tresinicky: Craig and Kylie Tresinicky, Johnstown, son, Dec. 8.
