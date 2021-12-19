Births published Dec. 20, 2021 Dec 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Memorial Medical CenterEger: Scott and Melissa Eger, Ebensburg, daughter, Dec. 11. Ickes: Kevin W. Ickes and Katlyn Gehosky, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 12.McGregor: Matthew and Alyssa McGregor, Duncansville, daughter, Dec. 12. Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Kevin Rager Rager, Kevin Minnie Broom Hamryszak, Peter Peter Hamryszak Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSaluting a hero: Terminally ill firefighter surprised with paradeAuthorities: 'Ghost guns' among 5 weapons seized as teens charged in Westmont Hilltop school security breach; response 'prevented a tragedy,' DA saysWATCH VIDEO | 'They beat my skull in': Shetler says he was attacked by arresting officers; hearing continued while deputy recuperatesSuspects in thwarted school-shooting plot moved from Cambria prisonLandmark in the limelight; Community 'excited' about Laughlintown's role in Netflix thrillerGleason: Westmont Hilltop district to 'double down' on hiring of school police officer after shooting threatCambria, Somerset attorneys to represent teens accused of terror plot'Close to home': Richland's LaRue signs to play football at Robert MorrisCrushers' Erik Gibson signs with Cornell wrestling programCambria DA announces felony charges against 2 teens following security breach at Westmont Hilltop High School Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
