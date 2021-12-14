Memorial Medical Center
Chaney: Sean and Johnalynn Chaney, Berlin, son, Dec. 9.
Green: Nathan Green and Lyndsey Bearer, Patton, son, Dec. 6.
Helsel: Josh Helsel and Destiney Stull, Claysburg, daughter, Dec. 8.
Lehman: Jasmine Lehman, Johnstown, twin daughters, Dec. 5.
Nicholson: Matthew and Amanda Nicholson, daughter, Dec. 9.
Pierce: Garrett and Leighanne Pierce, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 6.
Springer: Matthew Springer and Salina Moore, Ligonier, twin daughters, Dec. 9.
