Memorial Medical Center

Chaney: Sean and Johnalynn Chaney, Berlin, son, Dec. 9.

Green: Nathan Green and Lyndsey Bearer, Patton, son, Dec. 6.

Helsel: Josh Helsel and Destiney Stull, Claysburg, daughter, Dec. 8.

Lehman: Jasmine Lehman, Johnstown, twin daughters, Dec. 5.

Nicholson: Matthew and Amanda Nicholson, daughter, Dec. 9.

Pierce: Garrett and Leighanne Pierce, Johnstown, daughter, Dec. 6.

Springer: Matthew Springer and Salina Moore, Ligonier, twin daughters, Dec. 9.

