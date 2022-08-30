Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 6:46 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Bakaysa: Michael and Samantha Bakaysa, Northern Cambria, son, Aug. 25.
Flynn: Anthony Flynn and Ashley Greathouse, Windber, son, Aug. 25.
Kissell: Sebastyan and Emma Kissell, Summerhill, son, Aug. 25.
