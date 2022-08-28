Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 28, 2022 @ 9:07 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Chose: Drake and Abby Chose, Johnstown, son, Aug. 23.
Oakes: Anthony Oakes and Danielle Pletcher, Meyersdale, son, Aug. 23.
Young: Tyrese Young and Jadien Gordon, Johnstown, son, Aug. 23.
