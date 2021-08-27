Memorial Medical Center

Keith: Albert Keith and Courtney Thompson, Johnstown, son, Aug. 23.

Kmetz: Frank and Katlyn Kmetz, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 25.

Leach: Derek and Jessica Leach, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 23.

Lloyd: Brad and Carly Lloyd, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 22.

McGowan: Justin and Dezirae McGowan, Johnstown, son, Aug. 23.

Mock: Michael Mock and Janine Snyder, Roaring Spring, son, Aug. 23.

Rager: Tyler and Briana (Ruffing) Rager, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 22.

