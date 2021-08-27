Memorial Medical Center

Boncoski: Preston Boncoski and Katherine Buxton, Somerset, son, Aug. 21.

Hill: Kyle Hill and Jenna Keefer, Fairhope, son, Aug. 21.

Moore: Kevin Moore and Tasha Adams, Johnstown, son, Aug. 21.

Rodriguez: Destalahya Rodriguez, Johnstown, son, Aug. 22.

Sherwal: Amanpreet Sherwal and Nishma Saini, Johnstown, son, Aug. 12.

Tully: James and Tabitha Tully, Johnstown, son, Aug. 21.

Wilcox: Frank and Jennifer Wilcox, Johnstown, son, Aug. 21.

