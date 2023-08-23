Memorial Medical Center

Mattis: Zachary Mattis and Courtney Pryal, Stoystown, daughter, Aug. 20.

Peterson: Ryan and Sarah Peterson, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 20.

Sebulsky: David and Justine Sebulsky, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 19.

Sheredy: Rick and Tessa Sheredy, Northern Cambria, daughter, Aug. 18.

Shugars: Ernest Shugars and Ashley Wessner, Meyersdale, daughter, Aug. 18.

Wentz: Calvin Wentz and Leaha Benford, Somerset, son, Aug. 18.

