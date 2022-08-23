Memorial Medical Center
Cubilete: Mark Cubilete and Tiffany Petak, Johnstown, son, Aug. 17.
Kreinbrook: Kane and Tereza Kreinbrook, Ligonier, son, Aug. 18.
Lovett: Deshone and Ashley Yingling, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 19.
Schartiger: Ryan Schartiger and Allison Wells, Windber, son, Aug. 17.
Smalls: Craig Smalls and Heather Hockenberry, Johnstown, son, Aug. 17.
Spano: Benjamin and Melanie Spano, Cairnbrook, son, Aug. 19.
