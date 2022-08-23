Memorial Medical Center

Cubilete: Mark Cubilete and Tiffany Petak, Johnstown, son, Aug. 17.

Kreinbrook: Kane and Tereza Kreinbrook, Ligonier, son, Aug. 18.

Lovett: Deshone and Ashley Yingling, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 19.

Schartiger: Ryan Schartiger and Allison Wells, Windber, son, Aug. 17.

Smalls: Craig Smalls and Heather Hockenberry, Johnstown, son, Aug. 17.

Spano: Benjamin and Melanie Spano, Cairnbrook, son, Aug. 19.

