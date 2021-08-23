Memorial Medical Center
Conrath: Austin and Ashley Conrath, Newry, son, Aug. 16.
Duppstadt: Jacob and Mikayla Duppstadt, Stoystown, son, Aug. 18.
Flaherty: Casey and Megan Flaherty, Woodbury, daughter, Aug. 16.
Held: Dustin and Kirsten Held, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 18.
Johnson: Justin and Tabatha Johnson, Jenners, son, Aug. 16.
Kick: Johnny Kick and Velda Naugle, Johnstown, son, Aug. 17.
Imler: Devon Imler and Destiny Stehley, Northern Cambria, daughter, Aug. 17.
Mack: Tressa Mack, Armagh, son, Aug. 14.
Maines: Jeremy Maines and Jeanetta Bennett, Johnstown, twins, son and daughter, Aug. 15.
Merriman: Michael and Constance Merriman, Johnstown, son, Aug. 18.
Morris: Michael and Bonnie Morris, Johnstown, son, Aug. 16.
Rexroth: John and Haley Rexroth, Berlin, son, Aug. 15.
Rypczyk: Frank and Kayla Rypczyk, Central City, daughter, Aug. 18.
Smith: Brian and Tara Smith, Home City, daughter, Aug. 15.
Taylor: Jeremiah and Heidi Taylor, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 18.
Zadzilko: Andrew and Megan Zadzilko, Patton, son, Aug. 17.
