Memorial Medical Center
Barbin: Gap and Shannon Barbin, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 17.
Christ: Aaron and Christina Christ, Sidman, son, Aug. 15.
Dusack: Steven and Shannon Dusack, South Fork, son, Aug. 17.
Leary: Michael and Sorina Leary, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 17.
Pinkas: Bryan and Jennifer Pinkas, Windber, son, Aug. 14.
Seymore: Ryan Seymore and Taylor Kordell, Portage, daughter, Aug. 17.
Wentz: Dylan and Cassidie Wentz, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.