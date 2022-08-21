Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
August 21, 2022
Memorial Medical Center
Divido: Jonathan Divido and Stephanie Yingling, Summerhill, son, Aug. 17.
Miller: Addison Miller and Jessica Jung, Johnstown, son, Aug. 15.
Patrick: David and Noelle Patrick, Johnstown, son, Aug. 17.
