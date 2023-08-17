Memorial Medical Center

Brady: Sean Brady and Amber Roadman, Somerset, son, Aug. 9.

Edsall: Jason and Samantha Edsall, South Fork, daughter, Aug. 10.

Ibinson: Tara Ibinson, Berlin, twin sons, Aug. 12.

Johnson:; Derek and Courtney Johnson, Boswell, daughter, Aug. 11.

Landis: Kyle and Bethany Landis, Berlin, son, Aug. 10.

Pavlosky: Cory and Haley Pavlosky, Windber, son, Aug. 9.

Pecora: Marco and Niki Pecora, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 12.

Pickett: Geneva Pickett, Johnstown, son, Aug. 8.

Reiber: Trevor Reiber and Morgan Hittie, Somerset, son, Aug. 8.

Russell: Michelle Russell, Johnstown, son, Aug. 11.

Smith: Aubrey and Jozie Smith, Imler, son, Aug. 9.

Walsh: Patrick and Kristen Walsh, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 13.

Trending Video

Recommended for you