Memorial Medical Center

Conahan: Alex and Mikayla Conahan, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 13.

Driskel: Russell and Melissa Driskel, Ashville, son, Aug. 12.

Louchart: Isaiah Louchart and Nevaeh Strayer, Nanty Glo, daughter, Aug. 12.

MacLaughlin: Jacob MacLaughlin and Madison Long, Ebensburg, daughter, Aug. 13.

Morris: Cleveland Morris and Chante Chastang, Johnstown, son, Aug. 12.

Mull: Matthew and Linda Mull, Somerset, son, Aug. 12.

