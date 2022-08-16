Memorial Medical Center
Bracken: Jacob Bracken and Lauryn Burkett, Johnstown, son, Aug. 11.
Brown: John and Amber Brown, Ebensburg, son, Aug. 9.
Browning: Jacob and Tiffany Browning, Stoystown, daughter, Aug. 10.
Cochran: Justin and Sara Cochran, Portage, son, Aug. 9.
Hollen: David Hollen and Samantha Rairigh, Hastings, daughter, Aug. 9.
Morgan: John and Alecia Morgan, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.
Normand: Randy and Kylee Normand, Indiana, twin daughters, Aug. 10.
Swartz: Jeremiah and Ashley Swartz, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 9.
Toth: Zachery and Courtney Toth, Mineral Point, daughter, Aug. 10.
Yoder: Eli and Nancy Yoder, Meyersdale, son, Aug. 10.
