Memorial Medical Center

Brady: Dennis Brady and Haylee Wentz, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.

Casey: Vincent Casey and Theresa Frankofsky, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.

Clearfield: Trevor Younginger and Amber Clearfield, Seward, son, Aug. 11.

Eubanks: Roderick Eubanks and Emilee Horner, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 10.

Foust: Jason Foust and Chelsea Rupert, Indiana, son, Aug. 13.

Gallaher: Andrew and Lindsey Gallaher, South Fork, son, Aug. 12.

Gray: Christopher and Jessica Gray, Nanty Glo, son, Aug. 8.

Haupt: Justin and Joanna Haupt, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 11.

Kephart: Caleb Kephart and Vanessa Kuisick, Cassandra, daughter, Aug. 9.

Kerstetter: Christian and Grace Kerstetter, Cresson, daughter, Aug. 12.

Kubat: Lisa Kubat, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.

