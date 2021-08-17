Memorial Medical Center
Brady: Dennis Brady and Haylee Wentz, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.
Casey: Vincent Casey and Theresa Frankofsky, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.
Clearfield: Trevor Younginger and Amber Clearfield, Seward, son, Aug. 11.
Eubanks: Roderick Eubanks and Emilee Horner, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 10.
Foust: Jason Foust and Chelsea Rupert, Indiana, son, Aug. 13.
Gallaher: Andrew and Lindsey Gallaher, South Fork, son, Aug. 12.
Gray: Christopher and Jessica Gray, Nanty Glo, son, Aug. 8.
Haupt: Justin and Joanna Haupt, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 11.
Kephart: Caleb Kephart and Vanessa Kuisick, Cassandra, daughter, Aug. 9.
Kerstetter: Christian and Grace Kerstetter, Cresson, daughter, Aug. 12.
Kubat: Lisa Kubat, Johnstown, son, Aug. 9.
