Memorial Medical Center

Frye: Ernest Frye and Stacey Fazenbaker, Confluence, daughter, Aug. 2.

Kline: Tyler and Tasha Kline, Cairnbrook, son, Aug. 4.

Ling: Steve and Randi Ling, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 3.

McKelvey: Colt and Rachel McKelvey, Salix, son, Aug. 4.

Miller: Bradford Miller and Jenna Gursky, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 3.

Scarff: Walter Custer and Rebecca Scarff, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 4.

Shuhayda: Zachary Shuhayda and Ashley Simasek, Nanty Glo, daughter, Aug. 2.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you