Memorial Medical Center
Frye: Ernest Frye and Stacey Fazenbaker, Confluence, daughter, Aug. 2.
Kline: Tyler and Tasha Kline, Cairnbrook, son, Aug. 4.
Ling: Steve and Randi Ling, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 3.
McKelvey: Colt and Rachel McKelvey, Salix, son, Aug. 4.
Miller: Bradford Miller and Jenna Gursky, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 3.
Scarff: Walter Custer and Rebecca Scarff, Johnstown, daughter, Aug. 4.
Shuhayda: Zachary Shuhayda and Ashley Simasek, Nanty Glo, daughter, Aug. 2.
