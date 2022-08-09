Memorial Medical Center
Berkebile: Anthony Berkebile and Shannon St. Clair, Johnstown, daughter, July 27.
Coleman: Robert Coleman and Alexis Hogue, Johnstown, daughter, July 28.
Devico: Alexander and Melanie Devico, Johnstown, son, July 28.
Dohoda: Lawrence Dohoda and Jennifer Lishia, Somerset, daughter, July 31.
Downing: Jonathan and Amanda Downing, Somerset, daughter, July 29.
Grumling: Adam Grumling and Nicolle Komara, St. Michael, son, July 28.
Kimmel: Garrett and Ashley Kimmel, Cairnbrook, son, Aug. 2.
Learn: Gary Learn and Caitlyn Wallace, Beaverdale, son, July 27.
McCarty: John and Kathryn McCarty, Johnstown, son, Aug. 1.
Miller: Travis Miller and Jessica Bell, Windber, daughter, July 29.
Rentz: Anthony and Rebecca Rentz, Lilly, son, July 29.
Roberts: Korey and Stephanie Roberts, Johnstown, daughter, July 28.
Stouffer: Tyler and Stephanie Stouffer, Ligonier, son, July 28.
Weiland: Garrett and Hillary Weiland, Carrolltown, daughter, July 29.
Elsewhere
Robatin: Andrew Robatin and Lindsey Fiore, McKeesport, son, July 24, at Westmoreland County Hospital. Mr. Robatin is the son of Steve and Valerie Robatin, of Boswell.
