Memorial Medical Center

Coleman: Matthew and Shelly Coleman, Rockwood, daughter, April 1.

Columbus-Unger: Derrick Unger and Chelsea Columbus, Johnstown, son, March 29.

Cruley: Justin Cruley and Cassandra Pastirko, Homer City, son, March 29.

Cullen: Nathaniel Cullen and Kayla Skelly, Portage, son, April 4.

Deal: William and Janelle Deal, Salisbury, son, March 29.

Dreher: Sean and Kelly Dreher, Sidman, son, April 4.

Hagans: Michael Hagans and Alexis Pile, Hooversville, daughter, March 31.

Hutzell: Paul and Hannah Hutzell, Osterburg, son, April 1.

Louchart: Quentin Louchart and Monica Breth, Mineral Point, son, April 2.

Meily: Logan Meily and Ashley Wasser, Johnstown, son, March 31.

Plows: Anthony Plows and Ashley Sease, Parkhill, son, April 4.

Rosiek: Roderick Rosiek and Alyssa Conrad, Altoona, son, April 3.

Smith: Edward Smith and Savannah Swartz, Nanty Glo, daughter, April 1.

Spory: Nathaniel and Paige Spory, Hollsopple, daughter, April 2.

