Memorial Medical Center
Coleman: Matthew and Shelly Coleman, Rockwood, daughter, April 1.
Columbus-Unger: Derrick Unger and Chelsea Columbus, Johnstown, son, March 29.
Cruley: Justin Cruley and Cassandra Pastirko, Homer City, son, March 29.
Cullen: Nathaniel Cullen and Kayla Skelly, Portage, son, April 4.
Deal: William and Janelle Deal, Salisbury, son, March 29.
Dreher: Sean and Kelly Dreher, Sidman, son, April 4.
Hagans: Michael Hagans and Alexis Pile, Hooversville, daughter, March 31.
Hutzell: Paul and Hannah Hutzell, Osterburg, son, April 1.
Louchart: Quentin Louchart and Monica Breth, Mineral Point, son, April 2.
Meily: Logan Meily and Ashley Wasser, Johnstown, son, March 31.
Plows: Anthony Plows and Ashley Sease, Parkhill, son, April 4.
Rosiek: Roderick Rosiek and Alyssa Conrad, Altoona, son, April 3.
Smith: Edward Smith and Savannah Swartz, Nanty Glo, daughter, April 1.
Spory: Nathaniel and Paige Spory, Hollsopple, daughter, April 2.
