Memorial Medical Center

Knapic: William and Michaela Knapic, Johnstown, daughter, April 21.

Krouse: David Krouse and Jessica Toth, Berlin, son, April 21.

Lloyd: Brad and Carly Lloyd, Johnstown, daughter, April 21.

Nulton: Corbin and Alexandria Nulton, Johnstown, son, April 21.

States: Tina States, Indiana, daughter, April 21.

Van Grouw: Caleb and Lindsey Van Grouw, Berlin, son, April 21.

Wattman: Jered Wattman and Brittany Hamryszak, Johnstown, son, April 22.

Williams: Trevon Williams and Hannah Korenoski, Johnstown, daughter, April 22.

Yuko: Markus and Elana Yuko, Central City, twin daughters, April 22.

Trending Video

Recommended for you