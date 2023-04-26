Memorial Medical Center
Knapic: William and Michaela Knapic, Johnstown, daughter, April 21.
Krouse: David Krouse and Jessica Toth, Berlin, son, April 21.
Lloyd: Brad and Carly Lloyd, Johnstown, daughter, April 21.
Nulton: Corbin and Alexandria Nulton, Johnstown, son, April 21.
States: Tina States, Indiana, daughter, April 21.
Van Grouw: Caleb and Lindsey Van Grouw, Berlin, son, April 21.
Wattman: Jered Wattman and Brittany Hamryszak, Johnstown, son, April 22.
Williams: Trevon Williams and Hannah Korenoski, Johnstown, daughter, April 22.
Yuko: Markus and Elana Yuko, Central City, twin daughters, April 22.
