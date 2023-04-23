Memorial Medical Center

Campbell: Cody Campbell and Rebecca Swanberg, Johnstown, son, April 17.

Cover: Ryan Cover and Madison Ramsdorfer-Cover, Johnstown, son, April 18.

Hull: Matthew Hull and Kennadi Slippy, Johnstown, son, April 16.

Kinsley: Nathaniel and Brianna Kinsley, Johnstown, son, April 16.

Waksmunski: Dalton Waksmunski and Alexis Beverlin, Johnstown, daughter, April 17.

Webb: Kevin Webb and Allison Reynolds, Windber, daughter, April 16.

