Memorial Medical Center
Eckenrode: Nathan and Nicole Eckenrode, Colver, son, April 14.
Margosiak: Bryon and Lily Margosiak, Lilly, son, April 14.
Smith: Tyler and Elizabeth Smith, Johnstown, daughter, April 14.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 5:36 pm
