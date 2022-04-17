Memorial Medical Center

Green: Elijah Green and Aidan Kirwan, Johnstown, son, April 12.

Hall: Phillip and Belinda Hall, Everett, son, April 11.

Johnson: Antoine Johnson Ayanna Saunders, Johnstown, son, April 12.

Kinsey: Caitlin Kinsey, Johnstown, son, April 8.

Lipsinic: Thomas and Sarah Lipsinic, Windber, son, April 11.

Marlett: Kaitlyn Marlett, Roaring Spring, twins, son and daughter, April 9.

Mazzarese: Andrew and Chelsea Mazzarese, Hollsopple, son, April 11.

Statler: Corey and Theresa Statler, Johnstown, daughter, April 10.

