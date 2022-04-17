Memorial Medical Center
Green: Elijah Green and Aidan Kirwan, Johnstown, son, April 12.
Hall: Phillip and Belinda Hall, Everett, son, April 11.
Johnson: Antoine Johnson Ayanna Saunders, Johnstown, son, April 12.
Kinsey: Caitlin Kinsey, Johnstown, son, April 8.
Lipsinic: Thomas and Sarah Lipsinic, Windber, son, April 11.
Marlett: Kaitlyn Marlett, Roaring Spring, twins, son and daughter, April 9.
Mazzarese: Andrew and Chelsea Mazzarese, Hollsopple, son, April 11.
Statler: Corey and Theresa Statler, Johnstown, daughter, April 10.
