Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 10:39 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Blough: Jayme Blough and Lora Handwerk, Rockwood, daughter, April 6.
Perrin: Kevin and Macy Perrin, Everett, daughter, April 7.
