BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Carr: Cameron and Alexa Carr, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 26.
Gallagher: Matthew and Natalie Gallagher, Mineral Point, daughter, Sept. 26.
Glessner: Alexander Glessner and Ashley May, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 28.
Harrington: Eric and Amanda Harrington, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 26.
Hillegass: Derek and Mindy Hillegass, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 27.
Richardville: Dennis Richardville and Nicole Paonessa, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 26.
McDowell: Michael and Carla McDowell, Latrobe, daughter, Sept. 25.
Sink: Kenny and Kalie Sink, Elmora, daughter, Sept. 27.
Worthing: Seth Worthing and Angela Beahr, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 26.
