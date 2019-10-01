BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Carr: Cameron and Alexa Carr, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 26.

Gallagher: Matthew and Natalie Gallagher, Mineral Point, daughter, Sept. 26.

Glessner: Alexander Glessner and Ashley May, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 28.

Harrington: Eric and Amanda Harrington, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 26.

Hillegass: Derek and Mindy Hillegass, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 27.

Richardville: Dennis Richardville and Nicole Paonessa, Johnstown, daughter, Sept. 26.

McDowell: Michael and Carla McDowell, Latrobe, daughter, Sept. 25. 

Sink: Kenny and Kalie Sink, Elmora, daughter, Sept. 27.

Worthing: Seth Worthing and Angela Beahr, Somerset, daughter, Sept. 26.

