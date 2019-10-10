BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Alwine: Matthew and Melanie Alwine, Davidsville, daughter, Oct. 6.
Andrews: Michael Andrews III and Jadan Bennett, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 8.
Berry: Michael Berry and Laci Lafferty, Johnstown, son, Oct. 6.
Bilonick: Tanner and Alexa Bilonick, Elton, son, Oct. 4.
Hollern: Justin Hollern and Brittany Smith, East Freedom, daughter, Oct. 7.
Masser: Alexander and Erin Masser, Ebensburg, son, Oct. 3.
Miller: Cory Miller Jr. and Jessica Minemyer, Johnstown, son, Oct. 7.
Nagle: Tommy and Tracy Nagle, Patton, son, Oct. 8.
Nedimyer: Alec and Brittany Nedimyer, Sidman, son, Oct. 7.
Nichols: Anthony Nichols and Jessica Gadley, Johnstown, son, Oct. 5.
Pabon: Jordan Pabon and Hannah Imler, Imler, daughter, Oct. 5.
Sheeler: Jesse and Jessica Sheeler, Hollsopple, son, Oct. 6.
Wilson: Alnisa Wilson, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 4.
