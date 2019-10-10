BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Alwine: Matthew and Melanie Alwine, Davidsville, daughter, Oct. 6.

Andrews: Michael Andrews III and Jadan Bennett, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 8.

Berry: Michael Berry and Laci Lafferty, Johnstown, son, Oct. 6.

Bilonick: Tanner and Alexa Bilonick, Elton, son, Oct. 4.

Hollern: Justin Hollern and Brittany Smith, East Freedom, daughter, Oct. 7.

Masser: Alexander and Erin Masser, Ebensburg, son, Oct. 3.

Miller: Cory Miller Jr. and Jessica Minemyer, Johnstown, son, Oct. 7.

Nagle: Tommy and Tracy Nagle, Patton, son, Oct. 8.

Nedimyer: Alec and Brittany Nedimyer, Sidman, son, Oct. 7.

Nichols: Anthony Nichols and Jessica Gadley, Johnstown, son, Oct. 5.

Pabon: Jordan Pabon and Hannah Imler, Imler, daughter, Oct. 5.

Sheeler: Jesse and Jessica Sheeler, Hollsopple, son, Oct. 6.

Wilson: Alnisa Wilson, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 4.

