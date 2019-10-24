BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Boyer: Jake and Shannan Boyer, Windber, son, Oct. 22.
Clifton: Samuel Clifton and Shannon Roach, Laughlintown, son, Oct. 19.
Finnigan: Michael and Lea Finnigan, Sidman, son, Oct. 21.
Haynes: Corissa Haynes, Johnstown, son, Oct. 20.
Lunetto: Salvatore Lunetto and Chelsea Wright, Portage, daughter, Oct. 19.
Scott: Charles Scott Jr. and Kimberly Ream, Johnstown, son, Oct. 22.
Smith: Matthew and Annie Smith, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 19.
Stonerook: Kenneth Stonerook III, Somerset, and Ashley Parks, Boswell, daughter, Oct. 19.
Sturtz: Harlan Sturtz and Carey Carnline, Somerset, daughter, Oct. 20.
Trout: Adam and Leah Trout, Johnstown, son, Oct. 19.
Walbeck: Michael and Amanda Walbeck, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 19.
