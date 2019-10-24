BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Boyer: Jake and Shannan Boyer, Windber, son, Oct. 22.

Clifton: Samuel Clifton and Shannon Roach, Laughlintown, son, Oct. 19.

Finnigan: Michael and Lea Finnigan, Sidman, son, Oct. 21.

Haynes: Corissa Haynes, Johnstown, son, Oct. 20.

Lunetto: Salvatore Lunetto and Chelsea Wright, Portage, daughter, Oct. 19.

Scott: Charles Scott Jr. and Kimberly Ream, Johnstown, son, Oct. 22.

Smith: Matthew and Annie Smith, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 19.

Stonerook: Kenneth Stonerook III, Somerset, and Ashley Parks, Boswell, daughter, Oct. 19.

Sturtz: Harlan Sturtz and Carey Carnline, Somerset, daughter, Oct. 20.

Trout: Adam and Leah Trout, Johnstown, son, Oct. 19.

Walbeck: Michael and Amanda Walbeck, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 19. 

