Cecelia Mae, 91, Stoystown, died Oct 22, 2019. Viewing 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Deaner Funeral Home, Stoystown. Viewing from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Otterbein U.M. Church. DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com