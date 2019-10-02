ERZAL[mdash] Doris A. "Dorie", 93, of Lilly, passed away October 1, 2019 at Rebekah Manor in Portage, surrounded by her family. Doris was born on February 18, 1926 in Lilly. The daughter of the late Walter and Clara (Kois) Godish. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Erzal, Sr. and …
BOVINO[mdash] Amy Lynn, 52, of Greensburg, died Monday, September 30, 2019 in her home. She was born April 6, 1967 in Johnstown, a daughter of Stephen F. and Rita M. (Altimore) Bovino, both of Greensburg. She had been a special administrative assistant for the Pittsburgh Conference, and was …
MESKE[mdash] Alice F., 88, Johnstown, went to be with the Lord September 28, 2019. Born October 11, 1930 in Johnstown. Daughter of the late William and Anna (Glassie) Meske. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Louise Bauer and Freda Meske; and brother, William C. Meske. Survived by brothe…
