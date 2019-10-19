Births Oct. 19, 2019 4 hrs ago BIRTHS Memorial Medical Center Palmer: Jason and Jessica Palmer, Bolivar, daughter, Oct. 16.Watson: Daniel and Elizabeth Watson, Windber, daughter, Oct. 16. Tags Jessica Palmer Elizabeth Watson Jason Medical Center Daniel Birth Memorial Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Lushko, Paulette Paulette J., 9 a.m. John Henderson Company Funeral Home, 215 Central Ave. McDay, Charles Charles G., Service 11 a.m. Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary, 921 Menoher Blvd. (PTBMortuary.com) Weimer, Darleen Darleen (Tomb), 70, Strongstown, 2 P.M., C.Frederick Bowser Funeral Home Chapel, 4606 Old US Hwy 119 South, Homer City. Patterson, Lou Lou Ann, 10 a.m. St. Benedict Church, Carrolltown. (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc.) McCool, William William R., 10:00 am (Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentical twins give birth on the same dayChip Minemyer | Johnstown man's letter to Penn State player called racially insensitive, sets off social-media firestormForest Hills 8th grader wins high school national championshipJohnstown man whose letter sparked backlash at Penn State over perceived racial insensitivity is world traveler, says 'the African people are wonderful'Accident closes road near Point StadiumSpeed study prompts police to increase presence on roadwayFormer ice rink employee faces theft-related countsWoman rescued at Quemahoning DamCory Isenberg | Three-way tie atop WestPAC football standings‘Just like his mom’: Taunia Oechslin’s son embraces her legacy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
