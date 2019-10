BYERS[mdash] Dorothy "Jean", (Kaufman), 88, Windber, passed away October 5, 2019 at Windber Woods. Born January 13, 1931 in Windber. Daughter of William and Elda (Mitchell) Kaufman. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Robert "Eugene" Byers who passed in 2009 and siblings, Dolly, Roxie, Ch…