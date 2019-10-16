Births Oct. 16, 2019 4 hrs ago BIRTHSMemorial Medical Center Lieb: Desiree Lieb, Johnstown, son, Oct. 13. Maris: William Maris Jr. and McKayla Williams, Johnstown, son, Oct. 12. McKelvey: Colt and Rachel McKelvey, Salix, daughter, Oct. 11. Tags William Maris Jr. Rachel Mckelvey Medical Center Mckayla Williams Birth Memorial Salix Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Schokora, Helen Helen M., 1:00 p.m. Meek & Dalla Valle FH, Inc., Windber. Committal St. Mary's RC Cemetery, Windber. Primel, Violet Violet Mae, 1 p.m., Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, Benshoff Hill Road. Baker-Harris Funeral Chapel, 229-231 First Street, Conemaugh. Kirk, Jean Jean Joan, 11:00 am. John Henderson Company Funeral Home, 215 Central Ave. Pasierb, Margaret Margaret, 87, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.) Hughes, Helen Helen M., 83, New Florence (Meese Funeral Home - Seward) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnstown man whose letter sparked backlash at Penn State over perceived racial insensitivity is world traveler, says 'the African people are wonderful'Chip Minemyer | Johnstown man's letter to Penn State player called racially insensitive, sets off social-media firestormIdentical twins give birth on the same dayForest Hills 8th grader wins high school national championshipPro-marijuana group to hold community cleanup eventJohnstown family takes top prize on ABC’s 'America’s Funniest Home Videos'No details released on Greater Johnstown 'shelter in place'Johnstown man found guilty on four sexual assault chargesAccident closes road near Point StadiumPortage, Douglas steal the show against Meyersdale Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
