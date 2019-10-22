BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Gere: Haley Gere, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 16.
Godin: Bradley Godin and Alyssa Gilpatrick, Windber, daughter, Oct. 16.
Plummer: Trenton Plummer and Mallory Schoenfeld, Summerhill, son, Oct. 16.
Reighard: Eric and Amanda Reighard, Johnstown, son, Oct. 16.
Seals: Marcus Seals and Jimiene Hardison, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 16.
Trabold: Adam and Cheyenne Trabold, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.