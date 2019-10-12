Memorial Medical Center
Facci: Matthew and Mindy Facci, Johnstown, son, Oct. 9.
Haskins Renney: Skylar Haskins and Hunter Renney, Johstown, son, Oct. 9.
Link: Kyle and Megan Link, Nicktown, daughter, Oct. 9.
Maser: Justin and Teira Maser, Johnstown, son, Oct. 10.
McClelland: Reuben and Janine McClelland, Windber, daughter, Oct. 9.
Pletcher: Grant and Maghan Pletcher, Markleton, son, Oct. 9.
Schenk: Michael and Shannon Schenk, Ebensburg, son, Oct. 9.
Yoder: Cordel Yoder and Reba Charlton, Garrett, son, Oct. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.