BIRTHS

Memorial Medical Center

Allison: Levi and Rebecca Allison, Windber, daughter, Oct. 22.

Currie: Scot and Jamie Currie, Cambria, daughter, Oct. 23.

Fausey: Travis and Amy Fausey, Somerset, son, Oct. 25.

Green: Elijah Green and Aidan Kirwan, Cambria, daughter, Oct. 23. 

Greenley: Jay and Kerensa Greenley, Parkhill, son, Oct. 24.

Hall: Jake and Brittany Hall, Hopewell, son, Oct. 22.

Hawkins: Klayton and Sueann Hawkins, Jennerstown, daughter, Oct. 25.

Musser: Richard and Hannah Musser, Ligonier, son, Oct. 25.

Rodriguez Colon: Juan Rodriguez and Ashley Colon, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 25.

Shaffer: Grant and Abbey Shaffer, Hollidaysburg, son, Oct. 22.

Slasky: Gregory Anstead and Lori Slasky, Cambria, son, Oct. 24.

Turinsky: Adam and Rachel Turinsky, Somerset, daughter, Oct. 23.

Volpe: Seth Volpe and Amy Rothrauff Volpe, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Oct. 25.

Williams: Jeffery Williams and Michelle George, Johnstown, son, Oct. 25.

