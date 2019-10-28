BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Allison: Levi and Rebecca Allison, Windber, daughter, Oct. 22.
Currie: Scot and Jamie Currie, Cambria, daughter, Oct. 23.
Fausey: Travis and Amy Fausey, Somerset, son, Oct. 25.
Green: Elijah Green and Aidan Kirwan, Cambria, daughter, Oct. 23.
Greenley: Jay and Kerensa Greenley, Parkhill, son, Oct. 24.
Hall: Jake and Brittany Hall, Hopewell, son, Oct. 22.
Hawkins: Klayton and Sueann Hawkins, Jennerstown, daughter, Oct. 25.
Musser: Richard and Hannah Musser, Ligonier, son, Oct. 25.
Rodriguez Colon: Juan Rodriguez and Ashley Colon, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 25.
Shaffer: Grant and Abbey Shaffer, Hollidaysburg, son, Oct. 22.
Slasky: Gregory Anstead and Lori Slasky, Cambria, son, Oct. 24.
Turinsky: Adam and Rachel Turinsky, Somerset, daughter, Oct. 23.
Volpe: Seth Volpe and Amy Rothrauff Volpe, Hollidaysburg, daughter, Oct. 25.
Williams: Jeffery Williams and Michelle George, Johnstown, son, Oct. 25.
