BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Green: Elijah Green and Aidan Kirwan, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 24.
Ruiz: Eduardo and Katie Ruiz, Duncansville, son, Oct. 28.
Elsewhere
Henderson: Darrin and Jaynelle (Stevens) Henderson, Hampton, Allegheny County, daughter, Oct. 16, at Magee-Women’s Hospital of UPMC. Mr. Henderson is the son of Derrick and Patty Henderson, of Emlenton, Venango County. Mrs. Henderson is the daughter of John and Jacki Stevens, of Elmora.
McClain: Jonathan and Corinne (Gailey) McClain, Harker Heights, Texas, daughter, Oct. 19. Mr. McClain is the son of Patrick and Janice McClain, of Johnstown. Mrs. McClain is the daughter of Rebecca Gladis, also of Johnstown.
