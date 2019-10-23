BIRTHS
Memorial Medical Center
Boyer: Mark and Brooke Boyer, Fishertown, son, Oct. 19.
Cushman: Alexis Cushman, Johnstown, daughter, Oct. 17.
Davis: Trevor and Kelsie Davis, Portage, daughter, Oct. 18.
Jackson: Joshua Jackson and Maria Abbatiello, Indiana, son, Oct. 16.
Keith: Ryan and Brittany Keith, Marion Center, son, Oct. 17.
Kuzmiak: Eric and Susan Kuzmiak, Hollsopple, son, Oct. 18.
Moyers: Krystal Moyers, Johnstown, son, Oct. 18.
Pirl: Matthew Pirl and Haylee Marcinko, Boswell, son, Oct. 16.
Zinn: Derek Zinn and Shaylea Gates, Everett, daughter, Oct. 18.
